Triple H Responds To Criticism Of ‘WWE: Unreal’ Docuseries

Following the release of the behind-the-scenes docuseries “WWE: Unreal” on Netflix, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has responded to criticism that the show pulls back the curtain too much. He defended the decision as a way to build a “deeper connection” with the audience.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Triple H addressed the potential backlash to a series that takes fans inside the WWE writer’s room. He stated that the company was not afraid of criticism and compared it to the regular critique that sports teams face.

“We looked at every aspect of it, and the positives and the negatives, and we weighed it out. You can’t be afraid to do something in life. You can’t be afraid that ‘Well, somebody might criticize us,’” Levesque said. “If we were afraid that people might criticize what we do, we wouldn’t put on a show every week.”

Triple H explained that he believes the transparency of the docuseries will ultimately be a positive for the company and its performers, leading to a greater appreciation from the fanbase.

“I think this just increases the respect level for what we do. I think it builds that deeper connection,” he stated.

Triple H’s defense of the series comes after one of its featured stars, CM Punk, expressed his own mixed feelings about the project. Punk, who comes from an “old school” mentality of protecting the business, stated in recent interviews that he found the idea of the docuseries “really strange,” though he understood its purpose was to serve the fans. The five-episode first season of “WWE: Unreal” is available now on Netflix.