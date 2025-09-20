Triple H Saw His In-Ring Work Decline Before Retiring

Paul “Triple H” Levesque retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38 after a heart issue in 2021 forced him to undergo surgery. While his health forced an abrupt end to his wrestling career, WWE’s Chief Content Officer admitted he had already begun to recognize his decline as an in-ring performer.

Speaking on Good Morning America while promoting Wrestlepalooza, Levesque addressed John Cena’s ongoing retirement tour. When asked about his own decision to step away, he revealed that he realized his speed and sharpness weren’t the same.

“You start to get to a place where you’re questioning ‘Can I do what I do anymore, the way I used to?’… When you’re out there doing it, you feel like your moving quick. And then you watch it back and you’re like ‘Why am I running so slow? Why am I moving like that?’ You definitely know it’s there.”

There are some wrestlers who have continued competing well past what fans consider their prime, and Levesque admitted that stepping away is one of the toughest choices a wrestler can make.

“It’s tough to give up. And this business is really tough to give up. This spotlight is bright, and that fanfare.”

Today, Levesque remains a central figure in WWE’s creative direction and occasionally appears on-screen. With Wrestlepalooza approaching, he’s focused on delivering high-profile events for WWE—this time from behind the scenes rather than inside the ring.