Backstage News On Mystery Triple H Segment Filmed Before SmackDown

Triple H filmed a segment before this week’s SmackDown.

WWE presented the Money In The Bank go home episode of the Blue Branded show from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. The show featured stars such as Stephanie Vaquer, Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Rhea Ripley.

Cena with his partner Logan Paul had the final confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso before their match tomorrow, while Vaquer and Ripley teamed up for a six women tag. The most interesting segment of the day, however, may have been filmed before the show.

According to reports from Fightful Select, a black SUV was set up for shooting in the afternoon and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H filmed some promotional material before the show went on air.

While the site did not reveal the full script for the segment, they noted that one of the lines used during the shoot was “anything worth doing, is worth doing twice.”

WWE had originally announced WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans. The company has since backtracked on their announcement, revealing that the city will now be hosting the 2026 Money In The Bank PPV instead.

While not confirmed, the belief is that officials are planning to bring the Show of Shows back to Las Vegas in 2026. The mentioned segment seems to be the preparation for the official announcement of the same.