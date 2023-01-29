Triple H Shuts Down Talks of The Rock WrestleMania 39 Involvement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H doesn’t believe The Rock will be at WrestleMania 39 in April.

The spectacular event will be a two-night show held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2. Wrestling fans were excited over the speculation that The Rock could be competing at this year’s WrestleMania. He has become a dream opponent to challenge the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

With the event in California, fans were ready to see “The Great One” return to WWE. However, it doesn’t seem like that will happen this year. In a press conference after the Royal Rumble, TV Insider Scott Fishman asked Triple H about The Rock’s involvement at WrestleMania 39. The Chief Content Officer revealed that the superstar isn’t available.

“…I know for him, and I know his family, his background, and everything, there is a part of him that if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could. I just don’t think it is in the cards, but then again, you don’t know,” said Triple H.

He added The Rock is always in talks about a return, and he could come back when he wants. Triple H also said, “…I think that respect factor works both ways that he wouldn’t want to do it unless he could absolutely do it. There is no way he would half-ass it. There’s no way he would show up here and not come in and want to put every single thing he had into it.”

What’s Next For Roman Reigns?

Wrestling fans may be unable to see The Rock challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

However, they will get a chance to see Cody Rhodes challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at “WrestleMania Hollywood.” Rhodes earned his opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28. It’s unclear if the Royal Rumble winner will challenge for both titles or just the WWE Championship. Rhodes has spoken in the past about wanting to be the WWE Champion, which his father wasn’t able to do.

Reigns also have unfinished business with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He defeated Owens at this year’s Royal Rumble event but gave him an extra beat down after the match. When Reigns asked Zayn to attack Owens, Zayn refused and the champion in his back with a chair. Zayn’s actions led to The Bloodline beating him up to the event. It’s possible WWE could have Owens and Zayn try to get their revenge on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Although The Rock will not be involved in this year’s WrestleMania event, WWE seems to have exciting plans in store for its fans.