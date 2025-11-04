Triple H Reveals Similarities Between Donald Trump And The Rock

Triple H has explained how Donald Trump became president.

The WWE Chief Content Officer recently appeared on the All-In podcast. He discussed things such as the company’s recent business growth, how the internet has changed the wrestling world and more.

During the talk, The Game also gave his opinion on some political matters, including Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential election against Kamala Harris. The former world champion claimed that while day-to-day issues are important in an election like that, it’s ultimately the charisma of the candidate that ends up being a determining factor:

“I think if you go back through history, even in politics, and you look at the person that gets elected in every presidential cycle; it’s the most charismatic person on that stage that gets elected president. The issues are important. The real-life day-to-day things that are important to people obviously are there, but at the end of the day, they’re picking who they like. They’re picking who connects with them. They’re picking who is charismatic to them.”

The Rock Is The Same Way: Triple H

Donald Trump has a long history with both WWE and its previous owners, the McMahon family. The sitting President has gotten involved in storylines in the past, and some believe that his political style has very much been inspired by the colorful world of pro wrestling.

The WWE Executive seems to believe in this line of thought as Triple H explained how Donald Trump shares characteristics with top stars of the pro wrestling world, such as The Rock:

“Donald Trump was very good in our world of WWE because he was okay to be himself. He was okay to sort of get egg on his face and be embarrassed sometimes. He was okay to put it all out there and just be him. But he’s charismatic. He’s larger than life. He’s not afraid to say what’s in front of him, right or wrong. The Rock is the same way. That connection with people is really, to me, it is what drives the planet.”

Triple H’s recent interest in politics is not a coincidence, as he’s been missing more WWE shows than before and the backstage chatter suggests it has to do with his political ambitions. He even missed this past week’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. You can check out more about it here.