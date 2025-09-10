WWE Response To Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Vacation Photos

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were recently photographed vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, and the photos were clearly taken without the pair’s knowledge. Now, what seemed like a harmless family getaway as the couple enjoyed some sun, sea, and quiet time has stirred up backlash within WWE.

Fightful Select reports that a number of people in WWE were frustrated and upset that the pictures emerged online. Those in WWE called it an invasion of privacy, regardless of the technicalities involving the legality of these photos being taken.

Though the images were taken in a public setting, some within WWE feel they crossed a line. The photos, first shared by TMZ, showed Triple in swim trunks while McMahon wore a red bikini during their time away.

A photo agency has been sending legal notices to a number of outlets and individuals who have shared the photos, Fightful Select adds. It is noted that they have not heard whether this has ties to TKO/WWE or the Levesque family sending the notices.

As two of the most recongizable and influential names in WWE today, and both with established legacies, Triple H and Stephanie are no strangers to cameras. Nevertheless, many feel that this invasion into their private time crossed the line and that they deserved the chance to enjoy Mykonos with their family in peace.