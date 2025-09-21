Triple H Reveals Secret Behind Stephanie Vaquer’s Recent Absence

Triple H has explained the reason for the odd build to a WrestlePalooza match.

The Game made an appearance on the WrestlePalooza post-show. He talked about things such as AJ Lee’s return to the ring, surprising Stephanie McMahon with the announcement of her HOF induction, and more.

While talking about Stephanie Vaquer’s performance at the PPV, Triple H revealed some behind-the-scene details about her recent absence. He mentioned that the female star had been very sick the past few weeks and it was the reason for the odd build to her match with IYO SKY at the PPV:

“I’ll let everybody in on a behind-the-scenes secret to Stephanie. In the last few weeks, Stephanie has been very sick. she had a, I don’t know the details of what the flu type thing going on, but she was very sick. It was why she missed the TV; it was why there was some odd build to it. And she was able to feel well enough and get cleared medically to compete tonight. So for her to be able to do that against IYO, who I consider one of the greatest women of all time in this industry, for her to have a win like that tonight to become the women’s world champion is incredible.”

Stephanie Vauqer faced IYO SKY for the Women’s title that was vacated by Naomi who recently revealed her pregnancy. Vaquer won the bout to win her first championship in the main roster.

Though the new champion has no time to rest. WWE has already announced her next challenge for the Crown Jewel: Perth event next month. You can check out more about it here.