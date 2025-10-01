Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Visit White House, Meet President Trump

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon were at the White House this week as part of a new executive order from President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters, McMahon discussed the order, which relates to using AI to help improve treatments for childhood cancer.

“Kids shouldn’t even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it. And this incredible team believes that too. This executive order makes kids with cancer the first focus of AI innovation across health care in America.”

On social media, Levesque praised his wife for her efforts and referenced Connors Cure, a WWE initiative named after Connor ‘The Crusher’ Michalek, a young fan who died of cancer.

This appearance in the White House isn’t the only tie between Trump and the WWE power couple. Both Levesque and McMahon are part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, a body in which Levesque serves as vice-chair. Earlier this year, the pair met with US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Linda McMahon, Stephanie’s mother, also serves as Trump’s Secretary of Education. While WWE avoids bringing politics to its programming, the company’s leaders remain entrenched with the President’s ongoing campaigns.