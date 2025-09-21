Triple H Says More Talent From Rival Promotion Have Contacted Him For WWE Return

Triple H says more and more talent want to return home.

With WWE’s recent increase in popularity, many former talents have made their return to the company. The list includes current wrestlers such as Aleister Black or Rusev, who worked for other promotions since leaving the company, as well as legends such as Nikki Bella and AJ Lee who took a break from wrestling altogether when they stepped away from the organization.

During his appearance on the WrestlePalooza pre-show, Triple H talked about the recent influx of talents. The WWE Creative Head claimed that there are even more people who want to make the move, and he gets messages from them every day:

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get a text or a voicemail from somebody saying either, ‘I want to come home,’ Or ‘I’ve never been there, is there an opportunity for me there? I’m overseas right now. I have this time left on my deal. Hey, I would love to explore WWE and come into the Performance Center. NXT, whatever that is.’”

While Triple H did not name anyone in particular, one big wrestler that has recently been rumored for a potential comeback is former AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

The wrestling veteran has not appeared on AEW TV in a while and reports suggest his current contract is set to expire sometimes soon. You can check out what Jericho himself said about these rumors here.