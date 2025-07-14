Triple H Teases Gage Goldberg Has a Future in WWE

Triple H has addressed the potential of Gage Goldberg, son of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, entering the wrestling world. Goldberg’s recent farewell took place during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he faced GUNTHER.

Following the match, Goldberg hinted at retirement, and his son Gage, who is already contemplating a transition from American football to wrestling, was present.

During the WWE Evolution post-show, Triple H mentioned that Gage’s interest in wrestling could lead to him joining WWE should his NFL aspirations not pan out. Goldberg has shown support for his son’s potential career in wrestling.

“He probably won’t be the last Goldberg in the business. I can see this sparkle in Gage’s eyes, and he’s been very clear about it – if the NFL doesn’t work out, here he comes. So we’ll see.” WWE Evolution 2 post-show

With Gage himself previously expressing interest in WWE as a “backup plan” if his football ambitions don’t pan out, fans may very well be witnessing the beginning of a new chapter for the Goldberg name in WWE.