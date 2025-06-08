Triple H Teases Unexpected WWE Collaborations In Coming Times

Triple H has teased collaborations from ‘different sources’ in the coming times.

The Game took part in the Money In The Bank post show where he was asked about Cardi B potentially wrestling in WWE. H interestingly claimed that working with the music star is like ‘hanging on to the tiger’s tail.’

The WWE Executive then mentioned how there are many artists from different categories who want to work with the company. They’re working to determine which one of them deserve the chance:

“There’s a lot of artists out there across so many different things now that are just…they’re fans and looking to come in and do things with us and we’ll vet through them and try to figure out what [are] the ones that can do the most and be a positive for our fan base and just help to expand the product out beyond the realm of just wrestling fans and get the rest of the world into what we’re doing.”

My Mind Is Spinning: Triple H

Triple H also teased some unexpected collaborations for the company in the coming times, claiming that the fans would not expect them to go down that road:

“There’s a lot of…my mind is spinning as I’m saying it, but there’s a lot of exciting things that will be coming up. I believe over the next year or two from a lot of different sources. Many of which you wouldn’t expect us to maybe go down that road. That will be additive to the business. So I think it’s a really cool time where things are clicking. The world is watching and they’re excited about what we’re doing. You see it across the numbers of everything we’re doing. So exciting time and just keep watching cuz with people like Cardi [B] you never know.”

