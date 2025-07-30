Triple H to Headline Inaugural TEDSports Event in Indianapolis

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will take center stage at the groundbreaking inaugural TEDSports event, scheduled for September 9-11, 2025, in Indianapolis. The 14-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer represents the marquee speaker for this first-ever TED event focused exclusively on sports innovation and transformative ideas.

Levesque, who has revolutionized WWE’s creative direction and spearheaded the company’s successful Netflix transition, currently oversees content strategy that reaches over one billion fans across 150+ countries in more than 20 languages. His TEDSports presentation will explore the psychology of performance, the art of building compelling rivalry structures, and the universal power of narrative in creating global fandom.

“We’re not about exchanging business cards; we’re about igniting ideas that can change the world. Triple H represents precisely what TEDSports aims to showcase: the power of storytelling and innovative leadership to drive global impact.” – Neelay Bhatt, TEDSports co-chair and curator

The highly curated three-day experience will welcome 700-800 global game-changers, including athletes, executives, investors, and creatives from across academia, business, healthcare, sports technology, and women’s sports. Attendees will participate in immersive talks, fireside chats, collaborative workshops, and exclusive experiences at iconic venues including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Stadium.

TEDSports co-chair Patrick Talty emphasized the event’s forward-thinking approach, noting that it targets leaders who aren’t just keeping up with industry changes but actively shaping what comes next. The initiative reflects the growing intersection between sports entertainment, technology, and fan engagement strategies that have become central to modern sports presentation.

Triple H’s inclusion underscores wrestling’s evolving influence on broader sports and entertainment landscapes, particularly in storytelling techniques and audience engagement strategies that extend far beyond the squared circle.