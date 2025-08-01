Triple H Won’t Confirm WrestleMania London But Says WWE Is ‘Open for Business’

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H stopped short of confirming WrestleMania’s arrival in London but indicated the company is actively exploring the possibility following recent meetings with Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“I cannot confirm. But like you know we’re wide open for business and as we said with the mayor when we were there Nick Khan myself uh WWE President Nick Khan and myself um when we went to see him we’re open for business,” Triple H revealed during an exclusive UK interview on “The Sports Agents.”

The WWE executive emphasized that any London WrestleMania would need “the right time with the right uh opportunity and the right uh terms for everybody involved where it works.” His comments come after WWE leadership met directly with London’s mayor to discuss bringing major events to the UK capital.

Triple H highlighted WWE’s global expansion strategy, stating, “We’re a global company and we want to bring uh our biggest events and our best events all around the globe.” He praised London as “always been a second home for us” with “amazing” fans.

WrestleMania, WWE’s flagship annual event, has never been held outside North America despite the company’s international reach. A London WrestleMania would represent a seismic shift in WWE’s event strategy and could significantly boost the UK’s sports tourism profile.

The wrestling executive concluded by expressing optimism about future discussions:

“We’re open for business and we look forward to hearing from the mayor again and continuing our conversations.”

