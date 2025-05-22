Triple H: Vince McMahon Didn’t Like WrestleMania 38 Retirement Opener

WrestleMania 38: Sunday kicked off in 2022 with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque formally confirming his in-ring retirement. Levesque, who had suffered a major heart issue the previous year, left his boots in the ring—a ceremonial gesture symbolizing the end of his wrestling career.

During a recent episode of Stephanie’s Places, Levesque reflected on his emotional farewell. While the moment carried deep significance for the 14-time WWE World Champion, his father-in-law Vince McMahon was less enthusiastic about the idea.

“The idea of going and putting my boots in the ring was not what he had in mind. Like, ‘Why do you wanna — I gotta open the show with a downer,’” Levesque recalled.

He disagreed with McMahon’s view, describing the segment as a “triumphant moment” rather than a somber one. For Levesque, it marked a symbolic return following his health scare. Since then, he has remained active behind the scenes as WWE’s creative lead and continues to make occasional on-screen appearances.

As for McMahon, his time on WWE television has concluded following his resignation in January 2024. While McMahon reportedly has plans for a new entertainment company brewing, he’ll never have the ‘downer/triumphant’ sendoff Levesque received three years ago.