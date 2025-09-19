Triple H Promises WrestlePalooza Surprises Amid Reported Returns

Triple H is making big promises for WrestlePalooza.

The PPV this Saturday is going to be the first show of WWE’s new partnership with ESPN. Both Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee are set to make their in-ring return at the event and many other big names are also advertised for this PLE.

Though the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is suggesting that they have some tricks hidden up their sleeve as well. The Game talked about the PPV during his appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, and claimed that fans can expected a spectacle filled with surprises this weekend:

“Nobody does big events like WWE, with possibly the exception of ESPN. What you guys do, the hype that you put around it— shows like this, coming up here and having the honor of being here with you. All of this, First Take, ESPN, it builds those events to be bigger than anything. Then, we deliver on them bigger than anybody. Expect spectacle, expect surprises, expect to have a lot of fun and ESPN is going to deliver.”

Potential WrestlePalooza Returns

While Triple H did not reveal many details on what kind of surprises fans can expect, reports from different sources have revealed a couple of potential returns that could take place at the PLE.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that former World Champion Gunther is expected back on TV soon. Similarly a WWE source has told Fightful Select that Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is also gearing up for a return.

The Ring General has not been seen on WWE TV since he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam last month. Seth Rollins ended up cashing in his MITB contract on Punk right after the Gunther match.

Mysterio on the other hand has not wrestled since April this year due to multiple injuries. He was present for the Worlds Collide event earlier this month where Rey presented the AAA Mega Championship to his son Dominik Mysterio.