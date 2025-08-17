TripleMania XXXIII Recap: AJ Styles Debuts, Multiple Title Changes Rock Mexico City

AAA delivered another memorable TripleMania XXXIII last night from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, featuring 19,691 passionate fans witnessing the 33rd edition of their biggest annual event. The show combined lucha libre tradition with international star power, highlighted by surprise appearances and multiple title changes that will reshape the promotion’s landscape heading into the fall.

The night’s biggest surprises came from unexpected wins and shocking interference. Omos dominated the Copa Bardahl battle royal, eliminating wrestling legends like La Parka and Octagon Jr. to claim victory in the 14-man contest.

The main event delivered pure chaos as AJ Styles made a stunning debut, costing Dominik Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship by laying him out with a Styles Clash before Hijo del Vikingo retained with his signature 630 senton. Additionally, Konnan was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in an emotional ceremony presented by Rey Mysterio.

Match Results

La Copa Bardahl Cup Match: Omos defeated 13 other competitors including La Parka, Laredo Kid, Joaquin Wilde, Abismo Negro Jr., Taurus, Aerostar, Mecha Wolf, Cruz Del Toro, Otis, Pimpinela Escarlata, Cibernetico, Microman, and Octagon Jr.

AAA Latin American Championship: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesías (c) to become the new champion

https://x.com/tripleh/status/1956939714939801600?s=46

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez) with Roxanne Perez

AAA World Tag Team Championship (Street Fight): Psycho Clown and Pagano defeated Los Garza (Angel and Berto) to become the new champions

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Flammer (c) retained against Faby Apache and Natalya via controversial finish with fast count

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) retained against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a chaotic four-way match

https://x.com/wwe/status/1956927774767063520?s=46

With AJ Styles’ shocking debut setting up major storylines and AAA announcing the return of Worlds Collide on September 12 in Las Vegas, TripleMania XXXIII successfully launched the next chapter of AAA’s partnership with WWE while maintaining the wild, unpredictable spirit that defines lucha libre’s biggest stage.