Trish Stratus Comments on Wrestling Future After Evolution 2

Trish Stratus has commented on her Evolution 2 performance.

The WWE Hall of Famer challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Championship at the All-Women WWE PPV. While she didn’t win the match, Stratus once again proved that she can still hang with the newer generation. Trish ended up receiving a standing ovation from the crowd for her performance at the show.

La ovación generalizada de Atlanta para Trish Stratus, cantando Thank You Trish. Leyenda. #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/mN5j0r0bLg — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 14, 2025

During the Evolution post-show, the wrestling veteran was asked about people showing their appreciation, knowing that any performance could be her last. Trish Stratus noted how similar thoughts cross her mind every time she goes out there, and she feels blessed at being able to continue wrestling:

“I have that thought, like, ‘Is this the last time?’ Like, it could be. And the WWE Universe has been so wonderful for me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape, like how lucky I am.”

The former Women’s Champion was later asked if we’re going to see her again and she teased more appearances in the coming times saying, “It’s my 25th year [in wrestling], let’s make it a good one.”

