Trish Stratus Discusses Lacklustre Build To Evolution 2

Trish Stratus has commented on the rushed build to Evolution 2.

The return of the All Women PPV had been something both the fans and the female roster had been demanding for a long time. The promotion finally gave in when they announced Evolution 2, almost 7 years after the first show.

The build for the PPV has been lacklustre, however. With the officials focusing on their return to Saudi Arabia, they hadn’t announced any main roster matches for the show until only a couple of weeks ago. The rivalries have also not been given much time to develop before the PPV.

The WWE Hall of Famer commented on this during a recent interview with NotSam Wrestling. Trish Stratus first noted how the whole match card for the PPV has been put together in a hurry:

“This entire card has seemed to be a quick turnaround as it is unfortunately, and I get it, there’s like 7,000 events a month, it seems like.”

Very Boring Segment: Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is scheduled to challenge Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for her title at the PLE this Sunday. Fortunately for the two stars, WWE had teased this feud before, so their rivalry feels less rushed than some other matches on the card. The wrestling veteran noted how they’ve had a built-in storyline for their match because their similar career paths and looks.

When asked if her brain switches to wrestling mode whenever she is back in WWE, Stratus replied positively. She said both her and Tiffany are looking to deliver in their match at the PPV even if they have not been given the best conditions to develop their story:

“Yes, 1,000 percent and there’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure (she laughed). But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right? To me, the thing I control is the match. I will control the match; we will control the match. We will tell the story; we’ll control the narrative and that’s where I know I can do the work.”

Evolution 2 will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on this Sunday, July 13. You can check out which match will main event the show here.