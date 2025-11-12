Trish Stratus On Saying No To Playboy, Not Being The ‘Sex Symbol’ Fans See

Trish Stratus has never posed for Playboy, despite the best efforts of Vince McMahon during her time working for the former WWE head. Appearing on Pod Meets World, Stratus recalled making clear that she was “Absolutely not interested” when the opportunity to pose for Playboy came along.

Stratus shared that McMahon “hounded me like crazy,” claiming that posing for the magazine would be “a great opportunity for her.” Stratus claimed that “They came to me for years and years,” but every offer made was met with a swift rebuttal.

This revelation speaks volumes about the era of WWE Stratus worked in, when female talent were prioritized for their looks over their in-ring skills. Today, Stratus stands by her decision, saying she “can’t even imagine” what it’d be like, as a mother, if images of her nude had been shared publicly.

While Stratus acknowledges that she’s “known as a sex symbol,” she shared that she’s much more of a tomboy than fans realize. Though WWE released countless images of Stratus in bikinis and lingerie during her tenure, Trish shared that this wasn’t things she enjoyed, adding that “it was very put on.”

Although Trish never posed for Playboy, many WWE Superstars did during their tenures, including Torrie Wilson, Sable, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and Chyna. For Trish, she has no regrets keeping her clothes on, despite McMahon’s claims of Playboy providing a huge opportunity to the WWE Hall of Famer.