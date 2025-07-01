Spoiler: Hall of Famer Set For Title Match At Evolution 2 After SmackDown Return

A WWE Hall of Famer is set for Evolution 2.

The company presented this week’s episode of Raw from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They also taped Friday’s SmackDown on the same day, and the show featured some exciting segments.

One such segment saw Jade Cargill confronting the Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, after winning the Queen of The Ring tournament. The Champion, however, ended up giving a big surprise to fans, and she introduced a returning Trish Stratus.

This led to the wrestling legend announcing her first singles match since 2023, confirming that she’ll be challenging Tiffany for the title at Evolution 2.

Stratus was part of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. She also teamed with Stratton to take on Candice LeRae & Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber PPV from Canada earlier this year.

This is the fifth match that has been announced for the upcoming show. Jordynne Grace previously won a fatal four-way to earn a shot at Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s title at the event.

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge IYO SKY for the women’s title at the show while Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will be defending the tag titles in a fatal four-way match. Apart from this, a battle royal has been announced with the winner receiving a title shot at Clash In Paris on August 31.