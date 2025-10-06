Two Matches Set for WWE Raw’s Special Australia Episode

WWE has announced two matches for the Monday, October 13 episode of Raw, which streams at a special 8 a.m. Eastern time from Perth, Australia.

Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta in the featured bout. Penta earned the opportunity after teaming with Dragon Lee and AJ Styles to defeat Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in a trios match on this week’s Raw.

The ongoing storyline involving Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez continues with a tag team match. Bayley and Valkyria will face Judgment Day members Rodriguez and Perez.

The unusual early start time accommodates the international broadcast from Perth, where WWE is holding multiple events. The Australian city hosts SmackDown on Friday, Crown Jewel on Saturday, and Raw on Monday as part of the promotion’s multi-day tour of the continent.

Raw streams on Netflix in most international markets.