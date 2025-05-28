Two WWE Main Roster Call-Ups Expected

Two top stars from WWE’s NXT brand, Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace, are reportedly expected for WWE main roster call-ups. This news came out following the May 27, 2025, NXT episode where Vaquer shockingly lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne.

According to Cory Hays of PW Nexus on X, following Vaquer’s title loss, an update on her future indicates both she and Grace are expected to be called up to WWE’s main roster. The report further specified Vaquer is slated for Raw, with Grace expected for SmackDown.

It is unclear if these main roster moves will be part of a yet-to-be-announced 2025 WWE Draft. Alternatively, General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could directly sign them to their new brands, mirroring the recent arrivals of Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Vaquer and Grace previously battled for Vaquer’s then-NXT Women’s Title at the NXT Battleground premium live event on May 25th. Vaquer previously appeared on Raw in April, challenging Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, while Grace has made two prior WWE appearances in Women’s Royal Rumble matches.