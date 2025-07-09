Two WWE Prospects Make Their Relationship Official

A new power couple has come out of the ongoing second season of the WWE reality series, WWE LFG. Contestants Zena Sterling and Elijah Holyfield have officially confirmed that they are in a relationship, delighting fans of the show.

The two prospects, who have gained significant fan support for their chemistry and work ethic on the show, are now a public couple. Sterling confirmed the news on her Instagram account, posting a collection of photos with Holyfield along with the simple caption, “my ?.” The post was met with a wave of supportive comments from fellow WWE LFG contestants and WWE fans.

Sterling has been featured as a redemption story on this season of the show after not earning a contract during Season 1. Holyfield has also impressed coaches and the audience with his athletic ability and charisma. Their on-screen chemistry has been a talking point all season, and the confirmation of their real-life romance has fans hoping they both win developmental contracts at the season’s conclusion.

The second season of WWE LFG is nearing its end, with the finale scheduled to air in three weeks. Sterling and Holyfield are considered two of the front-runners to win the competition, which would award them both with official WWE NXT contracts. The final episodes will see the remaining contestants produce their own vignettes and compete in one last showcase match.