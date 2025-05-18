Tyra Mae Steele Clinches WWE LFG Victory and Secures NXT Contract

Tyra Mae Steele, formerly known as Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, has emerged as the female winner of WWE’s reality competition series WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats). Her victory over Zena Sterling in the season finale, which aired on May 18, 2025, at Madison Square Garden, earned her a coveted contract with WWE’s NXT brand.

Steele’s journey on WWE LFG was marked by resilience and determination. Mentored by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, she showcased her athletic prowess and charisma throughout the competition. Her performance culminated in a decisive victory, solidifying her transition from Olympic wrestling to professional wrestling.

Prior to her LFG triumph, Steele made her in-ring debut on the July 5, 2024, episode of NXT Level Up, facing Wren Sinclair. Although she did not secure a win in that match, her performance demonstrated significant potential.

With her LFG victory, Steele joins the ranks of NXT, bringing with her a unique blend of Olympic-level athleticism and a growing fanbase.