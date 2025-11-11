Olympian Tyra Mae Steele Set For Tournament Outside WWE

WWE NXT Superstar and Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele is heading to Reality of Wrestling as part of an upcoming tournament. On X, ROW announced Steele’s involvement in the 2025 Sherri Martel Classic, which will take place at GLORY 8 on November 29.

Steele was the female winner of season one of WWE: Legends & Future Greats, a victory that earned her a WWE NXT contract. She has since competed on both WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE, with her most recent match seeing her lose to TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan on WWE NXT.

Steele won her Olympic Gold Medal in wrestling at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. That same year, she made a brief appearance at WWE SummerSlam and in May 2023, she signed with WWE. This signing made her the third-ever Olympic Gold Medalist under contract (following Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson) and the first female Gold Medalist to become a Superstar.

