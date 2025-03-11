Tyrese Haliburton Debuts Triple H-Inspired Puma Sneakers in NBA Game

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton brought a unique crossover to the court on March 11, 2025, debuting custom Puma All-Pro NITRO PE “DX” sneakers inspired by WWE legend Triple H. The shoes, designed as a tribute to D-Generation X, brought the legendary faction’s signature attitude to the hardwood during the Pacers’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Inspired by DX…I hope the fines aren’t too crazy @TyHaliburton22 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2025

The sneakers prominently featured design elements reflecting Triple H’s iconic wrestling persona, reinforcing Haliburton’s well-documented appreciation for WWE.

Triple H himself acknowledged the tribute, posting on social media: “Inspired by DX… I hope the fines aren’t too crazy.” His comment referenced the NBA’s uniform and footwear regulations, which sometimes result in fines for non-compliant designs.