Tyrese Haliburton Debuts Triple H-Inspired Puma Sneakers in NBA Game

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton brought a unique crossover to the court on March 11, 2025, debuting custom Puma All-Pro NITRO PE “DX” sneakers inspired by WWE legend Triple H. The shoes, designed as a tribute to D-Generation X, brought the legendary faction’s signature attitude to the hardwood during the Pacers’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The sneakers prominently featured design elements reflecting Triple H’s iconic wrestling persona, reinforcing Haliburton’s well-documented appreciation for WWE.
Triple H himself acknowledged the tribute, posting on social media: “Inspired by DX… I hope the fines aren’t too crazy.” His comment referenced the NBA’s uniform and footwear regulations, which sometimes result in fines for non-compliant designs.