Tyrese Haliburton Critiques John Cena’s Heel Run

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently shared his thoughts on 17-time World Champion John Cena’s heel run.

Earlier this year, John Cena embraced his dark side for the first time in 20 years. He turned his back on the WWE Universe and captured the Undisputed WWE title during the run. However, after five months, he switched back to being a babyface ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship title defense against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam.

Cena dropped the title to Rhodes at the show and he has since been a babyface. During the debut episode of his Self Made Sessions podcast, Tyrese Haliburton said he wasn’t a fan of the heel run but he enjoyed the pipebomb after the heel turn.

Haliburton wished that the turn was explained in a better manner. Tyrese Haliburton, who was in attendance at WWE SummerSlam, said that he was glad that John Cena returned to being a babyface and praised his match against Cody Rhodes.

Tyrese Haliburton said:

“I was cool with it, but I’m glad we kind of just swung that to the wayside and we’re back to being a face. I was at SummerSlam obviously, and when the colors showed up, the pop was crazy, and I thought that that Cena/Cody match is the best match I’ve ever watched in person. I wasn’t necessarily a fan of the heel run but I enjoyed the pipebomb, I thought it was funny, he probably enjoyed it himself, like had fun doing it. I don’t know, I wish it was done a little different, like I wish we would’ve got him and Rock and a better explanation as to why he turned heel and I wish we coulda got a faction or something but, I’m just gonna pretend it never happened — he was a face the whole time. I went and watched him at SummerSlam. He was a face so, that’s what I’m rocking with.”

John Cena is currently gearing up to face Logan Paul at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris 2025 which will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France on August 31st, 2025. This match has drawn mixed reactions from fans as some expressed disappointment that his opponent is Logan Paul rather than other credible opponents.