Tyrus: Donald Trump Will Attend John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Wrestling fans and political pundits alike can expect President Donald Trump at John Cena’s final match, according to ex-WWE star Tyrus. Speaking to TMZ Sports‘ Inside the Ropes, Tyrus was confident that Trump will attend.

“1000%. If he says he’s going, he’s going…That’s not by no mistake. He might even be in the finish. I definitely think if the president says he’s going to be there, he’s going to be there. He’s a fan, he loves it.”

While President Trump himself hasn’t commented, there has been growing speculation about him appearing at Saturday Night’s Main event in December. In October 2025, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE expects leading political figures to be invited and attend the show.

Trump’s connections to WWE run deep and include hosting two WrestleManias and appearing several times on WWE TV. In 2013, Trump was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame and recently earned Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. The Game’s mother-in-law Linda McMahon also serves in Trump’s cabinet.

John Cena’s final match will be a monumental event for wrestling fans, and WWE would certainly make a bold move by featuring the President. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena’s impending final match.