UFC Icon Mark Kerr Shares Why WWE Run Never Happened

Several UFC names have made their presence felt in WWE, including Ken Shamrock, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Ronda Rousey. Speaking to the JAXXON podcast, UFC icon Mark Kerr shared why he never made the jump from the Octagon to the squared circle.

“I go ‘I’m making really good money fighting right now. Why would I go to pro wrestling?’… [The Rock] was making $150,000 a year. He was on the road 325 days out of the year. He was paying to be on the road basically. If you do the math, you’re making like, $400 a day, that’s brutal.”

Kerr didn’t make the jump to pro wrestling but did share that he had a meeting with Shane McMahon and Jim Ross to discuss making the move. It wasn’t just money that sunk any hope of Kerr in WWE, as he was also wary of having to reinvent himself for a new career.

“Part of the conversation was there’s no way to go from where I was to where I wanted to be without this developmental part, because they would have to see if they can even put me over as a character.”

Kerr never became a WWE Superstar, but WWE icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play Kerr in the upcoming Smashing Machine biopic from A24. With Kerr having led an incredible life in and outside of the cage, fans are excited to see Johnson bring Kerr’s life to the big screen in a role much different than his usual blockbuster status.