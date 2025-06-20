UFC’s Mark Coleman Claims Chris Jericho Cost Him WWE Role

Several names from UFC have made an impression inside a WWE ring, but fighter Mark Coleman isn’t one of them. On Hannibal TV, Coleman recalled being invited backstage at a WWE event, but he’d show up to the show “very drunk.”

“I got backstage and started messing with Chris Jericho. He had just been thrown out of the ring, and I was at ringside yelling at him like a fan. I said, ‘Get up, Jericho, you p****!’ Stuff like that. He looked up, made eye contact with me, flipped me off, and said something back.”

According to Coleman, Jericho complained about his behavior backstage, and after that, “I never heard from them again.” Fans will never know how far Coleman would have gone in WWE, but he believes the promotion missed a golden opportunity.

“They blew it, because I could’ve had some epic matches—with Kurt Angle and a few other guys. We would’ve freaking killed it.”

Jericho clearly did not take kindly to Coleman’s actions, and the UFC hardly helped his chances in WWE by showing up drunk. With that said, Coleman places the blame, not on himself for being inebriated in front of potential employers, but on Jericho.

“That seems like typical Chris Jericho—protecting his spot, whining about another top guy coming in. Yeah, whatever. P****.“

Coleman’s potential WWE role remains an interesting what if that fans will never get to see. As for Jericho, he continues to impress in the ring, today as part of All Elite Wrestling.