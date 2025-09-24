The Undertaker Defends Michelle McCool’s Role on Six Feet Under Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has addressed criticism of his Six Feet Under podcast following the addition of his wife, Michelle McCool, as co-host. On the latest episode, the Deadman pushed back at fans who claim McCool’s involvement has hurt the show’s quality.

“Look, this is where we’re at. This is the direction I wanted to take the show.”

For years, The Undertaker co-hosted the podcast with Matthew Lyda, who was removed after WWE acquired Six Feet Under. Despite fan backlash toward McCool, The Undertaker made it clear he isn’t letting negativity affect his passion for the project.

“Whether you like it or don’t like it, I do this, we do this for fun. And if you get entertained then be entertained, if you’re not entertained you don’t like it, this is America and you get to do whatever you want.”

McCool’s involvement extends beyond the podcast. She was also added to the second season of WWE LFG, reportedly at The Undertaker’s request. Her addition came as Mickie James was cut from the show, fueling speculation that James was removed to make room for McCool.

Closing out his remarks, The Undertaker urged listeners to embrace the new direction of the show, telling them, “Relax and enjoy the ride.” While some fans may prefer the old format, The Undertaker is focused on the future — with his wife by his side.



