The Undertaker/Shawn Michaels Share Anger Over WrestleMania 25 Placement

At WWE WrestleMania 25 in 2009, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels put on an instant classic in Houston, Texas, one that’d see the Phenom extend his streak to 17-0. Many fans believe the match should’ve headlined the night instead of coming third-to-last, but the iconic bout almost had an even worse spot on the card.

In a YouTube video shared by WWE, Michaels and the Deadman sat down to recall their iconic bout. Michaels revealed that the pair were actually supposed to be the third match of the night, a spot neither man was happy to be in.

“We looked at each other. I think you sat back like ‘Now it’s f***ing real, or something. It was a very stern remark.”

The Undertaker confirmed that the pair were originally going to go on third and that both men were unhappy. After decades of work between the two given loyally to WWE, having such an early spot on the card felt like a slap in the face to The Undertaker.

“There was eye contact between us and we’re like ‘Are you kidding me?’… That’s how you think of us, really? Now we’re pissed.”

After word got back to higher-ups about this reaction, the match was moved to be closer to the main event spot. The third match of the televised card would instead go to Chris Jericho’s handicap match victory over Ricky Steamboat, Roddy Piper, and Jimmy Snuka. Jericho’s victory would be short-lived as he’d be knocked out by actor Mickey Rourke.

Over 15 years later, countless fans believe that The Undertaker Vs. Shawn Michaels should’ve headlined WrestleMania 25. WWE saw sense and gave the pair the main event the following year, knowing that such a massive match could only happen late into the show.