Photo: Six Feet Under
The Undertaker Confirms Interest In WWE Creative Role

by Thomas Lowson

Recently, Konnan claimed that The Undertaker is interested in a role with WWE’s creative team in what would be a major move for the Phenom. Speaking with WrestleStar, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the rumor.

Rumors are rumors whirling around… Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work—with my schedule and the other things that I have going on.”

Joining WWE’s creative team would be “really big” but wouldn’t be an easy transition for the Phenom. The Undertaker highlighted that he would need to be “100% committed” but hopes his busy schedule would allow for it to happen.

“If we can figure out a way to make that happen... If there’s something that I can do to make our product better—help talent—then I’m on board for that.”

As arguably the most successful ‘gimmick’ wrestler of all time, The Undertaker would bring decades of experience to WWE’s creative division. Whether it be as a judge on WWE LFG, on-screen, or in a potential creative role, the Deadman remains eager to help shape WWE’s future.

