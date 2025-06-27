The Undertaker Believes Only One WWE Superstar Should Be Allowed To Use Spear

The Undertaker has reacted to a recent viral WWE clip.

The Dead Man invited WWE star Bron Breakker to the latest episode of his podcast. During the session, they talked about the viral clip of the former NXT champion giving a spear to YouTuber IShowSpeed during this year’s Royal Rumble.

HOLY FKING SHIT ???



BRON BREAKKER WITH THE MEANEST SPEAR TO SPEED ??? pic.twitter.com/k4dcqEGOeq — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) February 2, 2025

The wrestling veteran first revealed his immediate reaction to the spear. He noted that it was a rare moment that made him jump out of his seat and high five his daughter because he was so excited:

“I think we were watching it first on TV and everybody jumped up. I don’t jump up, bro. I’m just saying. I don’t jump. I don’t get up. Me and my daughter — everybody was high-fiving each other. You bent him in half so bad… No disrespect, but I mean, he’s a little light in the ass to be hit by somebody that hits like you do.”

That Should Be His: The Undertaker

The Undertaker also said that seeing the spear convinced him that Bron Breakker should be the only one using the move in the WWE roster:

“I said, ‘They should take the spear from everybody else.’ I know there’s probably some people that probably take exception to that, but I was like, ‘Man, that should be his solely.’ Dude, his head almost hit his feet.”

The WWE Hall of Famer had recently revealed an undisclosed heart issue he had been dealing with earlier this year which led to him getting surgery right after WrestleMania 41. You can check out more about it here.