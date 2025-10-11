The Undertaker Reacts To Crown Jewel Tribute From John Cena

The Undertaker felt the same way about the John Cena and AJ Styles match at Crown Jewel: Perth event as the fans.

The two arch rivals came face to face one last time at the Australian PPV and once again showed why they are considered two of the greatest stars of the business.

Both Cena and Styles continued the tradition of paying tribute to their old rivals with names such as Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Samoa Joe, Sting, and many more being honoured during the show.

The one name that stood out more than the others was that of The Undertaker. Not only did John Cena perform a chokeslam during the bout, but he also used the Tombstone Piledriver before hitting Styles with an AA for the win.

The Undertaker Reacts

The Phenom reacted to this tribute on Twitter not long after the match, dubbing the encounter of John Cena and AJ Styles as a masterclass and a beautiful tribute to wrestling:

Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling.



The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME! — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 11, 2025

JOHN CENA BEATS AJ STYLES WITH A TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER AND ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT!!!



THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST MATCHES OF THE YEAR IDCC#WWECrownJewel

pic.twitter.com/NGoRrdiL5T — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) October 11, 2025

John Cena has a total of four appearances and only one more PPV match left in his retirement run after the Crown Jewel performance.

Reports suggest that his opponent for his last PLE appearance has already been decided. You can check out more about it here.