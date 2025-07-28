Undertaker Ready To See WWE LFG Rookies Brawl: “I Don’t Mind That!”

On the most recent edition of WW LFG, Elijah Holyfield and Drake Morreaux refused to wait for next week’s grudge match and threw hands in front of the judges. Morreaux launched himself from the top turnbuckle with a leaping cross-body that wiped out three referees. Holyfield answered with a running tackle, sending both men crashing through a ringside barricade. The brawl would spill backstage, leaving producers and security scrambling to regain control.

While this brawl may not be becoming of rookies in the eyes of some, The Undertaker liked what he saw. When asked for his verdict on the outburst, the WWE Hall of Famer who was crowned the best trainer in season one offered just four words: “I don’t mind that.”

While Undertaker had no problem with the brawl, the fight left his fellow pros stunned. Bubba Ray Dudley was heard yelling, “This isn’t what the show’s about!” as security finally pulled the two rookies apart.

Producers teased on-camera disciplinary hearings for both Holyfield and Morreaux, an act that may only further the issues between the two. With the opportunity at a WWE NXT contract up for grabs, tensions remain high as a stoic Phenom watches on.