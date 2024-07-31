The Undertaker Reveals One Thing That Worries Him About Current Generation of Wrestlers

The Undertaker says the one thing that worries him about professional wrestlers today is the longevity of their careers because of all the crazy moves they do.

The Phenom recently sat down with “Mighty” Demetrious Johnson for an interview. He talked about things such as his pairing with Paul Bearer, his WrestleMania 40 appearance and more.

During the talk, Taker was asked for his thoughts on the current era of wrestling. The former World Champion first mentioned how WWE is breaking new records with each show so there is not a lot for him to complain. There is one thing, however, that the wrestling veteran is worried about:

“There’s nothing that I can say that like, ‘They should probably be doing this,’ Because they’re killing it. They’re killing it. The only thing that worries me, because I know the physical shape and condition that I’m in, and the things that I’ve had to do since I’ve been in the business, is I worry about their longevity, because of how much they continue to push the envelope.”

Get Them Invested In The Character: The Undertaker

The Undertaker claimed that the lack of character development made a lot wrestlers turn towards high risk moves. Though he still believes that getting the audience invested in your story is the best way:

“What ends up happening a lot of times. You mentioned it a little bit earlier, about like the character development. There was a time period there, where the character development was really lacking and the athleticism part was there. So they would, they started doing these crazy moves to [compensate]. Then what they end up trying to do is like, okay, well, after two or three times of seeing a double backflip twist off the top rope to the floor, your audience gets desensitized to that, like ‘I’ve seen that. What do you got now?’ Now you have to push the envelope a little bit further, and there’s limitations to what the human body can do. But if you can get them invested in the character, you either gotta make them love you, or you gotta make them hate you.”

The Risks of Wrestling

The Dead Man closed his argument saying that a lot of people do not understand the risks involved in wrestling. That’s why he wishes that talent would focus more on character side of things: