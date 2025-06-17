The Undertaker Wants WWE Creative Role, Claims Konnan

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition following his match at WrestleMania 36 and now his future could be as part of WWE’s creative team. During a recent episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan shared that he caught up with The Phenom at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

“Undertaker wants to get into creative. He likes it a lot, and he’s been—he was in creative at Money in the Bank. He was at the other one, Worlds Collide, and he’s very interested in being part of the creative team.”

As a widely-respected veteran of WWE, a move to the creative team appears to be a genuine possibility for The Undertaker. Since retiring from the ring, the Phenom has taken an active role behind the scenes. On camera, fans can find The Undertaker as one of the four judges on WWE LFG.

With decades of in-ring experience, a deep understanding of character work, and long-standing respect from peers and fans alike, The Undertaker could prove to be a major asset to WWE’s creative direction. Whether he officially joins the team remains to be seen