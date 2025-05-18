The Undertaker Crowned First-Ever Champion on WWE LFG

The first season of WWE LFG is over with two of the show’s recruits earning contracts with WWE NXT. Not only did Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele win big during the season finale, so did WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The Undertaker had been the coach of Steele and Shiloh Hill, the other finalist of the men’s side of things. As he was the only legend with two talents in the finals, the Phenom was crowned the first-ever WWE LFG Champion. He was also presented with a championship by his long-time in-ring rival and head of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels.

WWE LFG has already been confirmed for a second season with The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool replacing Mickie James on the show. Will the Phenom be able to retain his WWE LFG Championship? Only time will tell…