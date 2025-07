The Undertaker’s appearance on NXT led to a significant increase in viewership, with the show attracting its largest audience in five months.

The live episode from Houston averaged 747,000 viewers, marking a 27 percent increase from the previous week.

It also saw a notable 55 percent rise in female viewership in the 18-49 demographic. Advertised throughout the week, The Undertaker participated in a segment with Trick Williams, which concluded with the TNA champion receiving a chokeslam.