Update On Future Cody Rhodes Project Affecting His WWE Plans

Could Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam match be affected by his upcoming project?

The American Nightmare is one of the wrestling names set for a role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, which will begin production later this year.

With Rhodes scheduled to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at night 2 of SummerSlam, a lot of people wondered if the upcoming project would affect the outcome of this match.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the matter. They revealed the movie, also starring Roman Reigns and possibly Hirooki Goto, is set to film in September.

Though the WWE quarterback is not expected to be on the set for an extended period of time, and sources within the company are optimistic that the filming would not interfere with storylines.

This means the company officials can put the title back on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam if they choose, without worrying about his upcoming project affecting the plans for the title.

Whether or not it actually happens will only be revealed this Sunday night, as the officials are keeping the plans for the night 2 main event very quiet.

