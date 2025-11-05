Update On IYO SKY Amid Ongoing WWE Programming Hiatus

IYO SKY hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in close to a month, leaving fans wondering what’s happening with the ‘Genius of the Sky.’ Now, SKY has explained where she’s been during her break from TV, and it thankfully isn’t due to an injury.

On Instagram, SKY shared that she has been enjoying “my brief Tokyo life.” SKY shared some photos of her time on Cat Street in the Harajuku district, an area famed for being a hub for street fashion, trendy boutiques, and vintage clothing stores.

SKY’s most recent appearance on WWE programming came at WWE Crown Jewel: Perrh on October 11, where she and Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane. More recently, SKY returned to Marigold to defeat Mayu Iwatani and has teased having more matches in Japan.

SKY is one of the most popular women on WWE TV. A former Women’s Champion and Women’s World Champion, SKY has spent much of the past two years with gold around her waist. While it’s unclear when exactly she’ll be back on TV, the Japanese star is enjoying her time in her home country.