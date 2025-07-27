Update on Drew McIntyre Stranded in in the UK Due to Passport Issues

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre finds himself stuck in Great Britain after encountering unexpected travel complications following a wedding this weekend.

The Scottish Warrior revealed he was denied boarding on his return flight due to passport documentation issues. McIntyre had traveled to the UK with only his British passport, but was told he needed his U.S. passport to board his flight back to America.

“McIntyre announced he was denied the chance to board his flight back due to the fact he didn’t have his U.S. passport with him, just his UK one.”

According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed this is a legitimate issue the company is currently dealing with. The travel complications come at an inconvenient time for the former WWE Champion, who maintains a busy schedule with the company.

McIntyre, who holds dual citizenship in both the United Kingdom and United States, apparently ran into bureaucratic red tape regarding which passport documentation was required for his specific travel circumstances.

It remains unclear when McIntyre will be able to resolve the documentation issues and return to the United States.

McIntyre is scheduled to be wrestling in a tag team match this coming weekend at SummerSlam 2025, teaming up with Logan Paul to face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. The match is officially listed on the Saturday, August?2 night card at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

