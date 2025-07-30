Update On Drew McIntyre’s Status For WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre has put an end to recent travel concerns, announcing that he is back in the United States and that his scheduled tag team match at WWE SummerSlam this weekend will proceed as planned.

After recent speculation that he may not be able to travel to the U.S. in time for the premium live event, McIntyre confirmed his arrival via his social media accounts on Wednesday. His announcement ensures that one of the marquee matches for the two-night event will go on without any changes.

“The Scottish Warrior” is set to team with Logan Paul to take on the duo of Randy Orton and Grammy-winning musical artist Jelly Roll. The match is one of the most anticipated on the stacked card for the two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

With McIntyre’s travel issues resolved, all four participants are expected to be present for the final go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown this week. The show will be the last opportunity for the two teams to have a final confrontation before they collide at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this Saturday and Sunday.