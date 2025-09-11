Update On Planned Feud For Ilja Dragunov’s WWE TV Return

Ilja Dragunov has been sidelined since suffering an ACL injury in a match against GUNTHER one year ago in September 2024. As fans eagerly await his return to the ring, WWE is reportedly considering a major feud for the former NXT Champion.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE has internally discussed a potential program between Dragunov and Rusev. The report added that “Nothing is finalized” but this feud could be the one that reintroduces Dragunov to TV.

In August 2025, Bodyslam’s Cory Hays shared a gif of Dragunov, captioning it with “The time draws near,” leaving many to belive that Dragunov’s return will be coming sooner than later. Hays later shared that though Dragunov’s return is coming, fans shouldn’t expect it “in the next few weeks.”

If WWE goes forward with Dragunov vs. Rusev, it could be one of the hardest-hitting rivalries on TV. After nearly a year out of action, Dragunov’s return is highly anticipated by fans who are ready to see the former NXT Champion thrive on the main roster.

Rusev returned to WWE earlier this year, and recently capped off a feud with Sheamus at WWE Clash in Paris. It remains to be seen what’s next for him, but a feud with the Mad Dragon could be in his future.