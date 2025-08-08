Update On The Status Of WWE’s Planned European Brand

A new report has provided a discouraging update on the long-planned NXT Europe brand, suggesting that the project may have been quietly shelved by WWE. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, internal talk about the proposed brand has completely ceased.

In the newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on the current status of the project, which was intended to be the successor to NXT UK. His report indicates that the brand is no longer a topic of discussion within the company. “In WWE, virtually all talk about NXT Europe is non-existent.”

NXT Europe was first announced in August 2022, and the existing NXT UK brand was officially closed down to make way for the new, pan-continental project. The goal was to recruit and develop talent from all over Europe to create a new pipeline to the main roster. The launch has been repeatedly delayed for several years.

This new report that the brand is no longer being discussed internally contradicts previous claims from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who had stated in the past that NXT Europe was still in the works despite the long delays. The project’s future now appears to be in serious doubt.

The report that NXT Europe is no longer being discussed internally suggests a potential shift in WWE’s global expansion strategy. While a company-owned European brand may not be a current priority, WWE has found great success in forming partnerships with established international promotions like TNA Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico, and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. These relationships have allowed WWE to feature global talent without the need for a dedicated overseas brand. The full report can be found in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.