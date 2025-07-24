Update On The WWE Contract Status Of Karrion Kross And Scarlett

A new report has provided an update on the contract status of WWE couple Karrion Kross and Scarlett. According to Fightful, Kross has been telling people that his current WWE contract is set to expire in August and that no new deal has been signed.

The report states that numerous talents in the wrestling industry who have asked Kross about his deal have been told that his contract is up next month. It was also noted that as of last week, Kross had claimed that neither he nor Scarlett had been approached by WWE about a new deal.

While Kross is reportedly claiming his contract is expiring, WWE’s actions suggest otherwise. Internally, things are being “kept very quiet,” but Kross has new merchandise available and has been regularly featured on both Friday Night SmackDown and premium live events. These are typically indicators that a talent has either re-signed or is expected to. The report also confirmed that there are still creative plans for Kross and Scarlett on WWE television.

The uncertainty surrounding Kross’s contract comes as he and Scarlett are involved in a high-profile storyline on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo has been attempting to play mind games with both Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his SummerSlam challenger, John Cena. Kross and Scarlett were present during last week’s chaotic contract signing, and their future involvement in the main event picture remains a key point of intrigue.