Update On Wardlow’s Extended AEW Absence

The reasons behind AEW star Wardlow’s prolonged absence from television, stretching back to March 2024, have come out.

A combination of injury, a car accident, and a significant television role is due to his absence from TV. According to a Fightful Select report, Wardlow first suffered what is believed to be a labrum injury in the Spring of 2024.

During his hiatus, he was also involved in a car accident, which, while it “didn’t cause the injury made it worse.” Despite these setbacks, Wardlow landed what sources described as a “very appropriate and special” television role in early 2025 and has since been medically cleared to return to the ring.

However, his AEW comeback is being strategically timed. After Wardlow met with AEW President Tony Khan, “all parties agreed that it wouldn’t serve anyone well to just bring him back briefly and take him off again for the TV role.”

Wardlow’s last AEW TV appearance was a World Title match against Samoa Joe in March 2024. Fightful Select also confirmed Wardlow has a “significant amount of time left on his AEW contract and will not be leaving any time soon.”