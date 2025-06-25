WWE Night of Champions
Update On WWE's Travel Plans To Saudi Arabia

by Andrew Ravens

There is a positive update regarding WWE’s travel to Riyadh for this weekend’s Night of Champions premium live event. According to a report from PWInsider.com, the five WWE production staffers who were previously stuck at the Dohar airport in Qatar have now safely arrived in Saudi Arabia.

WWE talent are also en route to Riyadh today. Unlike some previous international trips where talent traveled together on one large charter, this time they are on different flights departing from various American cities.

With talent and crew arriving, WWE has also announced a Night of Champions Kickoff event for this Friday in Riyadh, which will take place ahead of the live SmackDown broadcast. SmackDown is scheduled to air on Netflix internationally at 1 PM Eastern time before its normal 8 PM Eastern timeslot on the USA Network.

For fans in the region, the report also confirms that the WWE Experience attraction is still up and running in Saudi Arabia.

