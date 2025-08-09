Backstage News on Potential WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia might be getting a WrestleMania in the coming times.

Rumors about the Middle Eastern country potentially holding WWE’s biggest PPV of the year picked up when Chairman of the Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh teased a ‘massive entertainment event’ coming to the Kingdom in 2027.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the whole matter. They noted that the Kingdom has wanted a Mania-level show for a long time and it’s not out of the question for TKO:

“We reported on May 30 that WWE had considered doing a special WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, as the country wants a WrestleMania-level show. It is certainly not out of the question based on what we heard, but sources we spoke to believe that a standard North American WrestleMania would still happen.”

WWE is set to host the 2026 Royal Rumble from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and bringing the Show of Shows to the country next seems like a logical step for the promotion.

Though the officials are more likely to host a special with the WrestleMania branding at a different time of the year, similar to the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ from 2018.

Whether or not this is the event Al-Sheikh was talking about should be revealed soon. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more updates.